Montcalm Co. shooting suspects arraigned on multiple charges

Posted 4:15 PM, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:25PM, April 1, 2019

Photos of Andrea Lake (left) and Craig Lake.

STANTON, Mich. — The suspects in a Montcalm County shooting have been arraigned on multiple felony charges.

Andrea Lake is facing charges of assault with intent to commit murder, armed robbery and possession of firearm while committing a felony. Curtis Lake is facing charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

The shooting happened March 28 at a home on Bluebird Drive in Belvidere Township, and is believed to be drug-related.

The couple was arrested around 2:30 a.m. March 29 after being sought by authorities for hours.

Authorities said a 61-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the incident. He is expected to make a full recovery.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 10.

