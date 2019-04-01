Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 1 (No joke!)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A big night for Michigan State fans as the Spartans beat powerhouse Duke in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament just by one point!

Kenny Goins was the hero last night; his three-pointer with 34 seconds to play made the difference.

Cassius Winston was named the most outstanding player of the regional, another huge night with 20 points and 10 assists, Xavier Tillman, first team all-region with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Michigan State is now headed to the Final Four for the tenth time as a program.

They'll take on Texas Tech, which beat Gonzaga to win the West Region.

2. Staying in West Michigan over Spring Break? The Salvation Army Kroc Center is one option for families. The community center in Grand Rapids is hosting a number of family-friendly activities this week.

Day pass rates will cost just $10 through this Friday, April 5. There's also be a Family Pool and Play Pass to beat the Spring Break lines.

In addition to everyday activities, there are some special events like a kids dance class, juggling demonstrations, and the Grand Rapids Symphony's instrument petting zoo.

3. It's a sure sign the warm weather is ahead, as one of West Michigan's only drive-in movie theaters announces its opening day for the season.

Getty Drive-In in Muskegon plans to open April 19. The owners posted the announcement on Facebook with a cool video of turning everything back on after the winter break.

So far, no movies are announced for the opening weekend just yet, but you can follow them on Facebook to see when the lineup is unveiled.

4. Vintage and nostalgic toys drew people to Grand Rapids from all over the country.

The twice-yearly show on Saturday included more than 200 tables chock-full of childhood memories.

Toys from the past and present were there alongside avid collectors. Guests could check out everything from Star Wars, to Pez, My Little Pony, and more.

The next Grand Rapids Toy Show will be December 7.

Organizers say if you want to be a vendor, sign up as early as September because tables sell out very quickly.

5. Dairy Queen is going full-swing into Spring. The fast-food chain is rolling out Dreamsicle-dipped cones just in time for the warmer weather.

The cones are being called "Orange and Creamy" and they have ice cream fans going wild on Twitter.

So check out the nearest DQ to grab one.