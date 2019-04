× MSP warns of phone scam around Ionia County

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are warning citizens about a phone scam where people claim to be police officers and ask for money.

Authorities said someone in Ionia County is using the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post’s phone number and claiming to be with the Lakeview Police Department and asking for money.

MSP doesn’t solicit funds from the public in any away, and advise people not to give out personal information over the phone.