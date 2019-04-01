Muskegon teen facing CSC charge involving minor

Posted 12:42 PM, April 1, 2019, by

A mug shot of Lashun Bankhead,

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon teen is facing criminal sexual conduct charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl.

LaShun Bankhead was arraigned March 25 on a charge first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under the age of 13. Investigators allege he had sexual contact with a girl he met through Snapchat at his home.

The alleged victim’s parents found evidence that she had contacted Bankhead on her cell phone and contacted police.

Muskegon County Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat said the girl met Bankhead on the app one week before the alleged incident.

His next court date is scheduled for April 10.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.