Muskegon teen facing CSC charge involving minor

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon teen is facing criminal sexual conduct charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl.

LaShun Bankhead was arraigned March 25 on a charge first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under the age of 13. Investigators allege he had sexual contact with a girl he met through Snapchat at his home.

The alleged victim’s parents found evidence that she had contacted Bankhead on her cell phone and contacted police.

Muskegon County Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat said the girl met Bankhead on the app one week before the alleged incident.

His next court date is scheduled for April 10.