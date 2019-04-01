× Pastor arrested on drug, sexual assault charges

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A pastor in the Traverse City area was arrested in Muskegon on drug and sexual assault charges.

Christopher Cox, 41, is facing two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Authorities say a 19-year-old man alleged Cox drugged him before sexually assaulting him on March 12 at his business office in Garfield Township, south of Traverse City. The man told investigators Cox contacted him on Facebook and lured him to the office by promising him crystal meth.

Authorities say the man received meth, but was also given GHB, a common a date rape drug, and then was sexually assaulted.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the office March 18, where they seized several electronic devices, crystal meth, GHB, digital scales and packaging materials, among other evidence.

A second alleged victim came forward March 22 with nearly identical allegations as the first victim, but also said he was threatened by Cox to not report the incident.

Cox was arrested March 29 in Muskegon. Authorities said he was found to be in possession of a substance expected to be crystal meth.

Additional charges may be filed in Muskegon County. MSP said there is no current evidence that his work at the church was involved in the incidents, but his influence as a pastor may have played a role.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Cadillac post at 231-779-6040.