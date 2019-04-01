Police investigating chair burning following MSU win

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying some individuals they believe are responsible for burning a chair during a post-victory celebration.

Following Michigan State’s victory over Duke Saturday, celebrations exploded across East Lansing. Police estimate 600-800 people gathered near the Cedar Village apartment complex.

“During that period of time there was a lot of glass bottles thrown in the air and trash. At some point someone was able to get a sofa chair into the middle of the crowd,” Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez tells FOX 17. The chair was promptly set on fire. “Once that fire started, our officers working in our small squad system were able to insert into the crowd and back people up from the fire itself. And ultimately we were able to disperse the crowd entirely.”

Two people were arrested on scene on charges unrelated to the fire.

Police released photos Monday of two individuals they believe are directly responsible for burning the sofa chair. They are asking anyone with information on their identities to contact the East Lansing Police Department.

Deputy Chief Gonzalez says the department will have a significant officer presence in the area during and after this weekend’s game in Minneapolis. “We want people to celebrate that success. It’s also important for us to stress that lighting things on fire, throwing trash and bottles and beer cans up into the air and at individuals, doing damage to property is not acceptable.”