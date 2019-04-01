Small business further exposes the ‘Prindle Swindle’ as sentencing nears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE, Mich. -- Over the years, Cole’s Corner near Greenville developed a reputation for its hospitality. So it’s no wonder the sign out front is so welcoming to a man named Bob Prindle. It's reads, "Swindler: Bob Prindle stop on in."

“it’s gotten a lot of comments on it already. It’s only been up there for a week, I think. People have actually called me and wanted to know what it was," owner Mark Cole said

Some call Prindle's alleged schemes the 'Prindle Swindle.' He's already served prison time for some of them. He's expected to spend more time behind bars as a habitual offender and is facing up to 20 years. He'll be sentenced later this month for false pretenses.

Cole said he was taken by the 'Prindle Swindle' involving a digital sign business venture. It's $12,000 he may never get back.

“I’ve known him for quite a while, and I’ve never heard anything about any of this until, ya know, a month or so ago when I called you. I was just flabbergasted to hear of his past,” Cole stated.

He said Prindle stopped into his restaurant periodically for a few years. Just this past October, Cole said Prindle claimed he was starting a digital sign business and convinced Cole to invest.

“We were looking at a two week investment originally. Well, then he, I think it was a 5-grand that I gave him them," Cole said.

Though he received no return for his investment, Cole said Prindle asked for more money in order to make all the money back. In all, Cole said he invested $12,000 and all he got in return were excuses and the silent treatment. He believes Prindle played on his faith, as the Problem Solvers have heard from so many others.

Cole said, "I'd love to see him get 20 years. I'd love to see that. Obviously he hasn't learned anything. I mean, he's still doing the same thing as he was 15 years ago. So, I just think he's getting better at it."

Prindle's sentencing is scheduled for April 10th.