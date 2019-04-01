Spectrum Health Gala to raise money for trauma research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When the unexpected happens, Spectrum Health Level 1 Trauma Center is there to care for their patients. They're the only Level 1 Trauma Center in West Michigan and provide time-sensitive emergency care at the highest level no matter what day or time. Spectrum is one of 23 hospitals in the nation to offer this type of care for adult and children on the same campus; that means no matter what the demands might be, they can provide immediate care.

None of this would be possible without the generosity and support of the community and corporate partners like Miller Johnson, and all will be recognized at the upcoming Spectrum Health Gala.

Spectrum Health Gala is the largest gala in West Michigan and one of the largest fundraisers for Spectrum Health, with most of the money coming in the form of sponsorships.

The gala is a unique opportunity for physicians, donors, corporations and their employees to see first-hand the exceptional programs and services at Spectrum Health in need of funding. Trauma happens more frequently than other diagnoses, and yet it is vastly underfunded.

Trauma research at Spectrum Health will study the entire course of a patients treatment and use this data to improve clinical outcomes – to save more lives – to give patients the best quality of life possible. Money raised at the gala will help fund these efforts and improve the lives of people in West Michigan and across the state.

There are still plenty of opportunities left to become a sponsor or donate to this event.

The gala will take place at DeVos Place on April 13.

To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or make a donation visit give.spectrumhealth.org/gala or call (616)-391-2000.