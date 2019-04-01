The Appetizing 8 voting begins

FOX 17 – We are down to the “Appetizing 8” in the Dining with Dave bracket. We are going to do things a little different and have two matchups today and two on Tuesday to get to the “Final Fork.” The Grand Rapids and Southern Tier Finals are below and the Lakeshore and Northern Tier will be on Tuesday. The “Final Fork” will be on Wednesday and the finals will be on Thursday, with the winner crowned on Friday.

Voting goes until 10:00pm.

The Appetizing 8 are:

Grand Rapids: Founders Brewing and West Side Social

Southern Tier: Main Street BBQ and The Sand Bar

Lakeshore: Win Tavern 33 and The Station Grill

Northern Tier: Flo’s Wood Fired Pizza and Buddy’s on the Beach

Grand Rapids Final

Southern Tier Final