Warm weather bringing more break-ins, thefts to Van Buren Co.

Posted 11:06 AM, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, April 1, 2019

Surveillance images of an attempted vehicle break-in in Van Buren County.

PAW PAW, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people who tried to break into a vehicle near Paw Paw.

Surveillance video shows two people try to get into a vehicle outside a home around Paw Paw late at night. Investigators are asking the public to help identify the people involved.

Authorities say warmer weather has increased the amount of suspicious activity at night, leading to several stolen vehicles and thefts.

Citizens are advised to lock their vehicles and homes, keep external lights on and be aware of suspicious people or vehicles in their neighborhoods.

 

