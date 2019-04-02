Administration officials pull back Trump border threat

Posted 2:07 PM, April 2, 2019, by

US President Donald Trump speaks at an event focused on infrastructure at the Edgar Hoover Dike on Lake Okeechobee in Florida, on March 29, 2019. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration officials are pulling back the president’s threat to shut the southern border as soon as this week.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday the administration is “looking at all options” on whether to close entry ports and what the impact would be.

Last week, Trump said he’d close the border as the number of migrants coming to the U.S. has surged. He’s threatened that before.

Delays at entry points are already mounting. That’s because as many as 2,000 border officers assigned to check trucks and cars are being shifted to deal with migrant crowds. Wait times at Brownsville, Texas, were 180 minutes Monday, double the wait last year. And there were 150 trucks in Otay Mesa, California, still waiting when the border station closed for the day.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.