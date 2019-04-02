Camp Sunshine wins grant to sponsor more than 280 campers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Camp Sunshine is a place that offers those with developmental disabilities the opportunity to attend summer camp in a safe, caring and inclusive environment. Camp Sunshine just received a major sum of money as part of the Andy J. Egan's 100K Community Giveaway, which will allow many campers to enjoy summer camp at no cost.

Camp Sunshine provides a camping experience for people ages 12-50 with developmental disabilities, thanks to the giveaway, they'll be welcoming 282 capers this year.

It costs over $1,200 to send a camper, counselor pair to camp, but campers only pay $300 tuition. Camp Sunshine relies on the support of local companies to help eliminate any financial barriers to attending camp.

The camp applied to the Andy J. Egan's 100K Community Giveaway in hopes of making an impact in the community. So they applied for and received a $10,000 grant. The money will support their strategic goals of increasing capacity through both summer and off-season programs.

Even though Camp Sunshine received the grant, they're always looking for donations to help fun their camp programs.

One of these events is Camp Sunshine’s 17th Annual Charity Golf Event. The game will take place on June 1 at 2 p.m at Thornapple Pointe Golf Club.

There's also the 9th Annual Run for the Sun 5K Race! The race will be on July 17 and start at 6 p.m. at Hope College. Morning Mix viewers can join the Sunshine community and enter the race with a $5 discount by using the code MORNINGMIX. The discount expires on Sunday.

To learn more about Camp Sunshine's programs and events, call (616)-994-9897 or visit campsunshinemichigan.org.