Commissioners approve $1.5M plan to rebuild Ideal Park

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming city commissioners approved a plan Monday night to rebuild a park that was severely damaged by severe weather in 2014.

The city will spend $1,578,781 to redevelop Ideal Park, located at 5842 Crippen Ave. It will be funded by a $300,000 grant and with funds generated by a parks and recreation millage.

Plans for the park include an accessible playground, improved parking, viewing stations for Buck Creek, a basketball court, shelter and restrooms. The park will also receive upgrades to the walking and bike trail that connects to other trails.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring and the grand opening is scheduled for June 6, 2020.