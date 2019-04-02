Construction can be expected all season long on eastbound I-96 at Leonard St

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you drive on eastbound I-96 in the morning, you already know about the daily backups due to the lane closure at Leonard Street. The backups can be expected to be a regular thing until June 10, and then things get worse.

First, the left lane is closed at Leonard Street as part of the project that will result in the realignment of the interchange at I-96, I-196, and the East Beltline. That closure will continue until June 10.

Second, eastbound I-96 will be closed at Leonard Street from mid-June until late October. The detour beginning in June involves going south on US-131 from I-96 to I-196, then east on I-196. Ramps on eastbound I-96 will allow drivers to exit at Plainfield and Leonard streets.