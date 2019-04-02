Break-in suspects sought after pursuit, crash in Ionia Co.

Posted 8:10 AM, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:31AM, April 2, 2019
Breaking Now

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Dispatchers with the Ionia County Central Dispatch are warning homeowners in the Belding area to be aware of law enforcement searching for suspects involved in break-ins.

Michigan State Police says this all started around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when troopers were responding to a breaking and entering report in Montcalm County.

We’re told the troopers tried pursuing the suspect’s vehicle from Montcalm to Ionia County but lost track and two patrol cars ended up crashing.

The troopers only suffered minor injuries, according to MSP.

The suspects are still at large. Residents are still being encouraged to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity to 911.

