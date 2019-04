× Detroit to host Democratic primary debate

DETROIT — The Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday it will hold the second presidential primary date in Detroit.

The debate will be held July 30 and 31 and will be aired on CNN, but a location hasn’t been released yet.

The lineup for each night will be generated randomly to give every candidate an opportunity to speak to a national audience.

Details on moderators, a venue and an exact time for the debate will be announced at a later time.