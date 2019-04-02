Fight spring break boredom with this fun shaving cream craft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You are bound to hear those dreaded words this spring break: "I'm bored!"

With Easter just around the corner, get a jump-start on your decor by having the kids make these fun decorative eggs! It allows them to be creative and a little messy at the same time, too.

Shaving Cream Paper Easter Eggs:

Shaving Cream (I think that whipped cream would work, too)

Card stock

Paint

Tray or box lid

Paintbrush, toothpick or fork (something with a pointy end)

Newspapers

Scraper tool or old gift card

scissors

Directions: