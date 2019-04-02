Fight spring break boredom with this fun shaving cream craft

Posted 11:16 AM, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, April 2, 2019

You are bound to hear those dreaded words this spring break: "I'm bored!"

With Easter just around the corner, get a jump-start on your decor by having the kids make these fun decorative eggs! It allows them to be creative and a little messy at the same time, too.

Courtesy: anightowlblog.com

Shaving Cream Paper Easter Eggs:

  • Shaving Cream (I think that whipped cream would work, too)
  • Card stock
  • Paint
  • Tray or box lid
  • Paintbrush, toothpick or fork (something with a pointy end)
  • Newspapers
  • Scraper tool or old gift card
  • scissors

Directions:

  1. Using the white card stock, cut out a large egg. You can hand draw it or find a template online. On a large tray, cover it with foil (optional) or just go ahead and spray the shaving cream all over the tray without foil. Foil will just help in the clean up process.
  2. Make small dots with the various paint colors all over the shaving cream.
  3. Using your pointy tool, drag the paint sideways and then long ways, to make a fun swirly design.
  4. Lay the egg down onto the paint colored shaving cream.
  5.  Gently press the egg down.
  6. Lightly pull up the egg and set face up on some newspaper off to the side to dry.
  7. After about 5 minutes, use an old gift card or scraper to remove some of the excess shaving cream so it doesn't crackle and fall when it dries.
  8. You can hang it up as is or string the eggs like garland.

 

 

