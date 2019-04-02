Grand Valley football continues competitive spring practices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- Even months away from football season, teams are back on the field putting in work. For Grand Valley, they say goodbye to a dominant senior class and welcome open competitions at several positions.

"We're competing against each other," head coach Matt Mitchell said, "but it's like playing backyard basketball against your brother, you might throw some elbows against each other but you're going to go in and eat dinner together and have some fun. It's intense out here but I think we have a good squad of people that respect the work that's being done."

Rockford alum and Lakers linebacker, Tyler Bradfield understands the competitive native.

"Everything is a competition," he said, "every spot is up for grabs, none of them are settled so you have to earn it every day out here, that's kind of the vibe we're getting from the coaches."

The Lakers will have their spring game on Saturday, April 11 at Lubbers Stadium.