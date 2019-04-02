Grand Valley softball continues blistering hot start

ALLENDALE, Mich -- The Grand Valley softball team entered Tuesday's doubleheader with Northwood with a 21-3 overall record. The Lakers have been impressive both offensively and defensively all season long and they showed that in game one against the Timberwolves, using six scoreless innings from senior All-American, Allison Lupovsky to propel them to an 8-0 victory before a 14-13 win in game two.

The Lakers have now scored 174 runs in 26 games this season as they improve to 23-3 overall while the Lakers also have a team ERA of under one. They'll host Saginaw Valley State on Thursday and Ferris State on Sunday, both in doubleheaders.

 

