Gun pulled during road rage incident on GVSU campus

ALLENDALE, Mich — Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on two students on Grand Valley State University’s campus.

Grand Valley Police tell FOX 17 the students were driving near the corner of Laker Village Drive and Pierce Street when a man in a gray Jeep confronted them about a traffic incident, pointing a semi-automatic handgun at them through the window of his vehicle.

The students attempted to leave the area, but were followed by the man to a nearby parking lot where he again attempted to confront them about a traffic incident, this time getting out of his vehicle.

The students drove away from the man and contacted GVPD right away.

They described the man as a light-complexioned Afircan-American with a mustache. He is 18-20 years old, approximately 5’10” and 280-300 lbs. The man was wearing a gray T-shirt with the word “Comets” on the front, gray sweatpants, and a blue zip-up hoodie.

The vehicle is a charcoal gray Jeep Patriot 4 door, with a State of Michigan license plate that has tab stickers on each corner of the plate.

This incident is still under investigation and the Grand Valley Police Department are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 616-331-3255 of Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.