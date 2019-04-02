Hit-and-run driver sought after child struck in Kalamazoo

Posted 5:01 AM, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:03AM, April 2, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search is on for a hit and run driver who hit a child who was playing outside.

This happened around 5 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Interfaith Apartment Complex in Kalamazoo.

The 7-year-old child was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay. The driver, only being described as a black female in her late 20’s, was last seen wearing a light blue jacket.

She is said to be driving a dark colored four-door Dodge sedan,  possibly an Avenger, with a paper plate on its rear-window.

If you know anything, call police.

