Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- West Michigan is now home to another Insomnia Cookies location.

The store opened in September of 2018 and is located at 10745 48th Avenue in Allendale Township. The company also has a location south of Grand Rapids, at 2905 Howard Street in Kalamazoo.

Our Candace Monacelli, aka Cookie Monster, took her weather forecast on the road Tuesday to preview what sweet treats they have to offer.