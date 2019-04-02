× John Ball Zoo hosting story time for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking for something fun yet educational for the kids to do during Spring Break, the John Ball Zoo is hosting story time for kids.

The zoo is hosting the event every Tuesday and Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the zoo in Grand Rapids.

You can bring your kids for an animal-themed story and even meet an animal associated with the story.

The program is designed for pre-school aged children.

For more information, visit the zoo’s website.