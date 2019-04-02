John Ball Zoo hosting story time for kids

Posted 6:38 AM, April 2, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking for something fun yet educational for the kids to do during Spring Break, the John Ball Zoo is hosting story time for kids.

The zoo is hosting the event every Tuesday and Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the zoo in Grand Rapids.

You can bring your kids for an animal-themed story and even meet an animal associated with the story.

The program is designed for pre-school aged children.

For more information, visit the zoo’s website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.