Kalamazoo schools receive $442K grant for security upgrades

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools is receiving $442,000 to upgrade security throughout the district.

The grant was awarded to the district through the Michigan State Police Competitive School Safety Grant Program. More than $25 million was distributed to Michigan schools this year.

KPS is using the money to fund:

  • Digital radios capable of communicating to all schools in the district at one time, as well as first responders and law enforcement
  • Exterior speakers to extend the range of the district’s public address system
  • New public address systems inside and outside Kalamazoo Central and Loy Norrix high schools

