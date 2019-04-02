Kalamazoo schools receive $442K grant for security upgrades
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools is receiving $442,000 to upgrade security throughout the district.
The grant was awarded to the district through the Michigan State Police Competitive School Safety Grant Program. More than $25 million was distributed to Michigan schools this year.
KPS is using the money to fund:
- Digital radios capable of communicating to all schools in the district at one time, as well as first responders and law enforcement
- Exterior speakers to extend the range of the district’s public address system
- New public address systems inside and outside Kalamazoo Central and Loy Norrix high schools