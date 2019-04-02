Lion at John Ball Zoo dies after battle with cancer

Posted 4:12 PM, April 2, 2019, by

A courtesy photo of Bakari.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo announced Tuesday that its 12-year-old African lion died after a fight with cancer.

Bakari was diagnosed with lymphoma at the end of last year and received 15 weeks of chemotherapy for treatment. The zoo said there was no evidence of cancer, the initial mass in her neck was gone and her lymph nodes were back to normal in follow-up exams.

On Monday, Bakari’s health took a sudden downturn and she passed away.

An official cause of death hasn’t been determined, but zoo officials believe her cancer returned and caused her unexpected passing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.