Measles cases rise to 34 in Michigan

LANSING, Mich — Four more cases of measles have been confirmed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) in Wayne and Oakland County.

Officials note this is the highest reported outbreak of measles in Michigan in 28 years. So far this year, 387 cases of the disease have been confirmed in 15 states. 33 happening in Oakland County, and one in Wayne County.

Symptoms of Measles begin 1-2 weeks after exposure, but can lay dormant for as many as 3 weeks and include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes.

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms, and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin.

MDHHS call the measles vaccine “highly effective and very safe”, inoculating 95% of children after the first dose and 100% after the second. Children are typically inoculated for the disease between 12 and 15 months, with a secondary dose given just before entering kindergarten.

Health departments in both counties are working closely with MDHHS to determine exposure locations, listing the following as potential sites:

April 1

Yeshivas Darchei Torah School, 21550 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

March 29

Congregation B’Nai Israel: 15400 W. 10 Mile Road, Oak Park, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

15400 W. 10 Mile Road, Oak Park, 5:30 – 8 p.m. Bais Haknesses Hagrah , 14561 W. Lincoln Blvd., Oak Park, 7 – 10 a.m.

, 14561 W. Lincoln Blvd., Oak Park, 7 – 10 a.m. Beaumont Medical Building, 1st Floor: 3535 W. 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, 2:30 – 5 p.m.

3535 W. 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, 2:30 – 5 p.m. Yeshivas Darchei Torah School, 21550 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

March 28

Bais Haknesses Hagrah : 14561 W. Lincoln Blvd., Oak Park, 7 – 10 a.m.

: 14561 W. Lincoln Blvd., Oak Park, 7 – 10 a.m. Yeshivas Darchei Torah School : 21550 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

: 21550 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Congregation B’Nai Israel: 15400 W. 10 Mile Road, Oak Park, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

MDHHS categorizes measles as “highly-contagious” though preventable, spread by person-to-person contact or the air, living for up to two hours in the air where an infected individual has been present. Those at high-risk for contracting the disease are considered to be anyone “un-vaccinated or unsure about vaccination status, pregnant women and those who are immune-compromised (have a weakened immune system due to illness and diseases like HIV, malnutrition and/or medications).”

If symptoms develop, residents are urged to call their doctor or emergency room before arriving so they can take precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals.