Montcalm Co. fire kills cat, damages house

Posted 4:04 PM, April 2, 2019, by

The scene of a fire on April 2, 2019 in Belvidere Township, Mich.

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters spent several hours Tuesday working to contain a fire that broke out in Montcalm County.

The fire broke out in a yard near Schmeid and Bluebird drives in Belvidere Township, north of Stanton.

Officials said a pile of nearly 50 tires caught on fire, spreading to a kid’s clubhouse in the yard, a barn and eventually a house. The amount of things in the yard helped keep the flames going, Belvidere Township Fire Chief Rick Rockafellow said.

A woman, cat and dog were home at the time of the incident. The woman and dog were able to escape safely, but the cat was killed.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with emergency needs.

