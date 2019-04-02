No injuries after fire at Kzoo apartment

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews spent an hour Tuesday morning containing a fire at a Kalamazoo apartment complex.

It started around 8 a.m. at an apartment building near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Paterson Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming out of an apartment on the second floor and worked to contain the fire. It was under control in about 20 minutes and emergency responders stayed at the scene for about an hour.

Nobody was inside the apartment that caught on fire and there were no injuries. Two residents are temporarily displaced but receiving assistance through the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

