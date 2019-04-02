Nominate a caregiver to get a room makeover through Room to Renew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caregivers put the well-being of others before their own, dedicating their time and energy into caring for someone with special needs or illness. They do this so much, they often forget to take care of themselves and deserve a place to relax and call their own.

Deidre Interiors wants to provide a comfortable space for these caregivers, which is why they're accepting nominations for someone deserving of a room makeover through Room to Renew.

Deidre Remtema, the principal interior designer at Deidre Interiors and founder of Room To Renew, says the mission of this initiative is to uplift, restore, and rejuvenate those who have dedicated their time and energy to taking care of someone with a special need or illness.

The winner of Room to Renew will choose a room in their home to be remodeled to make it a personal, beautiful, functional, and relaxing retreat.

Here are some examples of past Room to Renew transformations.

To nominate someone who is deserving of this prize, click here.