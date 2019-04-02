Purina issues voluntary recall on wet cat food

Posted 4:38 PM, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 04:39PM, April 2, 2019

Purina PetCare Company is issuing a voluntary recall of some wet cat foods that could present a potential choking hazard.

The company said some 3 oz. cans of Muse wet cat food natural chicken recipe in gravy could contain rubber pieces that are translucent yellow with a blue backing, which could be a choking hazard. Purina said the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

Affected products can be identified by UPC code No. 80941162 and “best by” date of April 2020.

