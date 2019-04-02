Red Wings, Blashill agree on 2-year contract extension

Posted 10:42 AM, April 2, 2019, by

Head coach Jeff Blashill of the Detroit Red Wings watches from the bench during the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on January 14, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings and coach Jeff Blashill have agreed on a two-year contract extension.

The 45-year-old Blashill is in his fourth season as coach of the storied franchise, which will miss the playoffs for the third straight year.

General manager Ken Holland says Blashill has done well to develop the young talent on the roster as the Red Wings rebuild. Before their skid, Detroit had reached the postseason for 25 consecutive seasons.

Blashill’s NHL head coaching record is 135-143-47. The extension was announced hours before the Red Wings hosted Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.