Seven-year-old injured in car accident, Kalamazoo police looking for suspect

Posted 9:27 PM, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:46PM, April 2, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are looking for the driver involved in a car  accident that injured a 7-year-old boy Monday evening at Interfaith Homes.

“There was two kids outside playing and the vehicle just backed right up and ran over one of them,” said KDPS Capt. Brad Misner. “The lady that actually hit the child stopped, helped him up and got him into an apartment.”

Then, she took off, he said. The child was staying with an aunt. However the mother was immediately notified and she rushed him to Bronson Hospital.

“We have an officer at Bronson Hospital that was notified as soon as the child came in,” Capt. Misner said.

Police were dispatched to the apartment complex and quickly learned that the vehicle had already been gone, he said. Now they are looking for a dark-colored dodge vehicle and a woman in her 20s with braids.

“There could be charges down the road,” he said. “We still need to talk to her. She did leave a name and a little bit of information but we’d like to talk to her.”

