Tips sought on cup in break-in, chase investigation

BELDING, Mich. — Michigan State Police are working to identify a cup in the investigation of a break-in that led to a chase in Ionia County.

Ionia County Central Dispatch posted a photo of a cup and asked citizens to help figure out what business sells it in the areas surrounding Belding and Greenville, or Montcalm and Kent counties.

The investigation started around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Fairplain Township in Montcalm County. Authorities said a homeowner reported seeing three suspects breaking into a shed and had a handgun pointed at him.

When authorities got to the scene, the suspects led them on a chase for several miles into Ionia County and resulted in two cruisers crashing. Two troopers suffered minor injuries.

At some point, the suspects abandoned the vehicle in Belding and fled on foot.

Two of the suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Antonio LaBanca and 19-year-old Casey Stapp. An unknown female is also believed to be a suspect.

Authorities said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and advise residents to exercise extreme caution and to call 911 if they see them.