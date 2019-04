LAWTON, Mich — A 60 year-old man’s body was found inside a car that had crashed into a lake in Van Buren County.

Van Buren County Sheriff, Daniel Abbott, tells FOX 17 a person called 911 after seeing the car drive off M-40, into Cedar Lake. Police and dive teams arrived, but the man was already dead.

The case is still under investigation to determine the cause of the crash and the man’s body has been scheduled for autopsy on Wednesday.

A tow truck was brought in to remove the car from the water.