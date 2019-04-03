10 Days of Spring Break Wristband Deal available at Craig’s Cruisers

Posted 11:46 AM, April 3, 2019, by

Your family's competitive side will definitely get a good workout at Craig's Cruisers, especially now that their 10 Days of Spring Break Wristband Deal will be in effect starting Friday.

From March 29 until April 7, you can buy a wristband which will give unlimited access to all activities at Craig's Cruisers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. These activities include go-karts, mini-golf, trampoline park, ninja course, laser tag, and more. Wristbands cost $26.99 per person and include the buffet.

In addition to the wristband deal, there's a whole new lineup of entertaining and high energy games to tackle.

Todd and Leigh Ann went to their Grand Rapids location to get a sneak peek at what family fun can be had during your Spring Break Staycation.

To take a look at the 10 Days of Spring Break Wristband Deal and other special events, head to craigscruisers.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.