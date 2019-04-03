9 years and no answers: Who killed Erica Sevigny?

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich– Wednesday marks nine years since a mother of two was killed by a hit-and-run driver. To this day, no arrests have been made.

Erica Sevigny had been driving home from work in Algoma Township back in April 2010, when she swerved to avoid a deer and ended up hitting a tree off 14 Mile Road. While she was on the phone with emergency dispatchers, she was hit and killed by a vehicle that never stopped.

Erica was only 26-years-old, and left behind two young children at the time, who are now in the care of her sister.

Over the years, Erica’s family has worked with Silent Observer to help keep information about the case out in the public, in hopes that someone eventually comes forward.

Loved ones also continue to post updates on the Justice for Erica Sevigny Facebook page.

Anyone with information on Erica’s death is asked to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.