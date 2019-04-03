× Allegan County K9 dies

ALLEGAN, Mich. – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers.

The department reports that Medo died earlier Wednesday morning. Medo has been with the department since 2011 and was partnered with Deputy Ben Haas. Medo would have been nine years old in July. Medo was a gift from the Gun Lake Tribe and Casino.

A press release from the department says that Medo and Deputy Haas were involved in finding a two-year-old child who had gone missing in May 2015. The child was gone for over six hours before Medo found him.

Medo was also involved in many other searches, drug interdictions and school programs.

“Medo was very loved by everyone that met him especially children and was a valued member of our Office, who served us well,” said Sheriff Baker in a press release. “He will be missed.”