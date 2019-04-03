Bill introduced to help publishers bargain with tech giants

The House of Representatives will vote Wednesday on significant gun control legislation for the first time in more than two decades, a move that Democrats hope will increase a pressure campaign for a vote in the Senate.

NEW YORK (AP) — News publishers would gain greater power to negotiate terms with Facebook and Google under terms of a bill filed Wednesday in the House of Representatives.

The proposal aims to give newspaper and digital publishers who have been struggling financially the right to bargain collectively with the tech giants. The publishing group says revenue has plummeted by $31 billion since 2006, due primarily to the disappearance of advertising.

Publishers are more optimistic about the legislation, which has failed in the past, because it now has bipartisan support.

The bill is being sponsored by Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, a Democrat, and Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, a Republican who is ranking member of the Judiciary Committee.

