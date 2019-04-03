City Barbeque Kentwood opens April 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

City Barbeque will be opening its first Michigan location in Kentwood on April 8.

The restaurant will serve a variety of meats and side dishes. They also offer catering for weddings, corporate events, graduations, backyard barbeques, and more.

A grand opening event will be held April 13, where donations benefiting Kid’s Food Basket will be accepted. The restaurant will also donate 10 percent of the sales from the grand opening to the organization.

The restaurant is located at 3050 28th Street South East.

Learn more about their catering service and menu items at citybbq.com.