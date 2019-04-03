Cottonwood Drive construction to start again next week

Cottonwood Drive construction - stopped Nov. 26, 2018

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Winter is over and road construction is back, and a major Ottawa County project that didn’t get finished before the snow fell will start up again on Monday.

The reconstruction of Cottonwood Drive between Baldwin Street and Bauer Road will resume again on Monday, April 8. The road will be closed in both directions to traffic.  The project is expected to last until the middle of May, depending on the weather.

The project was supposed to be finished last fall, but a work dispute between the Michigan Transportation and Infrastructure Association and the Operating Engineer’s Local 324, brought construction to a halt on Cottonwood and several other sites around the state. The stoppage, plus early cold weather, halted construction before the project was done.

Download the latest flyer on the project from the Ottawa County Road Commission here.

 

 

