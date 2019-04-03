Delta Dental & MPCA educate public on Oral Cancer Awareness

Those who smoke or use chewing tobacco aren't the only ones at risk of oral cancer. In recognition of Oral Cancer Awareness Month, Delta Dental along with Michigan Primary Care Association is putting the spotlight on educating the public on what to look out for.

Keep an eye out for the following symptoms:

  • Mouth sores that last longer than two weeks.
  • Swelling, growths or lumps anywhere in or near your mouth or neck.
  • White or red patches in your mouth or on your lips.
  • Repeated bleeding from the mouth or throat.
  • Difficulty swallowing or persistent hoarseness.

To help ensure better oral care and awareness, MPCA Health Centers are hosting free oral screenings to check for cancer and give HPV shots.

Also on April 18, Hackly Community Care Dental in Muskegon will be giving free screenings for those who schedule an appointment.

If you notice any of the symptoms above, call your dentist to make an appointment for an oral cancer screening.

To learn more, visit deltadentalmi.com.

