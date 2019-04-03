“Endangered”, a new, educational co-op board game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Love hosting game night? There's a new board game created by a West Michigan native called "Endangered," and it's looking for funding on Kickstarter.

Marc Specter, the creator of the game and President of the Grand Gamers Guild, stopped by to explain how the game works, and how other game lovers can show their support.

Endangered is a cooperative game where players work to save tigers or sea otters from environmental destruction and human misdeeds.

The game currently is seeking funding on Kickstarter. For just $55, supporters will get a deluxe Kickstarter copy of the game, and a $75 pledge gets a deluxe copy of the game, plus a copy sent to The Center for Biological Diversity to use for education.

The Kickstarter runs through April 26.

To learn more and to buy a copy of the game,