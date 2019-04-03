Excellence in Education – Tessa Bibler of Caledonia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich., – A Kent County educator known for making sure the personal needs of her students are met and for creating a coffee service business as a hands-on learning experience has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Tessa Bibler, is a special education teacher at the Kraft Meadows Middle School, in Caledonia. The school is part of the Caledonia Community Schools.

To nominate an education for an award, click here.

For more stories of Excellence in Education winners, click here.