Excellence in Education – Tessa Bibler of Caledonia

LANSING, Mich., – A Kent County educator known for making sure the personal needs of her students are met and for creating a coffee service business as a hands-on learning experience has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Tessa Bibler, is a special education teacher at the Kraft Meadows Middle School, in Caledonia. The school is part of the Caledonia Community Schools.

