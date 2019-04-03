Lawton man found dead in car submerged in Cedar Lake

Posted 12:14 PM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:20PM, April 3, 2019

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was pronounced dead after being discovered in a submerged vehicle in a lake Tuesday afternoon.

Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel E. Abbott reports that at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday deputies responded to the Cedar Lake public access at 91000 M-40 in Marcellus for a vehicle that was submerged in the water.  Deputies arrived on scene and found that a black four-door Hyundai Elantra was fully submerged approximately 20 yards from the shore with the occupant still inside.

Lawton Fire Department personnel along with a wrecker driver were able to commandeer a boat nearby and extricate the occupant from the vehicle prior to the Dive Teams arrival. The sole occupant of the vehicle was later identified as John Salvatore Catalino, 59, of Laawton and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Van Buren County Dive Team assisted in hooking up the vehicle to remove it from the lake.

An eyewitness observed the vehicle go into the lake backward and watched it sink. The witness called 9-1-1 to report the incident.

Relatives of the victim have been notified.

Assisting agencies included the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, the Lawton Police Department, the Lawton Fire Department, Lawton Quick Response, the Michigan State Police, Van Buren EMS and True’s Towing.

The incident remains under investigation by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.