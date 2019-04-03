Man sentenced to year in prison for illegally trafficking lake trout

Posted 3:54 PM, April 3, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Charlevoix company has been fined over a million dollars and the owner sentenced to a year in federal prison for trafficking in illegally transported and sold lake trout.

John Cross II and John Cross Fisheries were sentenced Wednesday in Kalamazoo. They had previously pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Lacey Act.  The $1 million in fines will go to the National Fish Hatcheries, which stock Lake Michigan with trout.

The U.S. Attorney says that between September 2011 and October 2013, Cross Fisheries and Cross made about 42 purchases of lake trout, totaling nearly 50,000 pounds of fish from one fisherman, while reporting it in Wholesale Fish Dealer’s Purchase Records as coming from another source.

The sentencing was one of the final cases in an undercover operation that investigated the illegal harvest and sale of trout and walleye from the Great Lakes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.