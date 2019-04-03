Minor injuries after rollover crash in Muskegon Co.

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a rollover crash in Muskegon County.

It happened around 7:18 p.m. on N Maple Island Road at the entrance of the Muskegon County Wastewater Management plant.

Authorities said a vehicle with two people inside rolled over at the entrance, but couldn’t specify what caused the crash.

The driver and passenger got themselves out of the vehicle and were taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

