More lane closures planned for I-96 in Ottawa County

TALMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — While new lane closures on I-96 at Crockery Creek are now slowing traffic in the Nunica area, another project will begin in eastern Ottawa and western Kent counties.

However, traffic is expected to be affected mostly at night and on weekends for the repaving project.

The construction zone initially runs from the Bristol Avenue bridge in Walker to 16th Avenue in Marne. In June, the work will move to between 16th Avenue and 68th Avenue in Coopersville.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says ramps within the construction zones will be closed for one night each for repaving.

Here’s the first schedule from MDOT:

 

  • Lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-96 between Bristol Avenue bridge and 16th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday, April 5, until no later than 5 a.m. Monday, April 8.
  • Lane closures in the same zone from 9 p.m. Friday, April 12, until no later than 5 a.m. Monday, April 15.

 

 

 

