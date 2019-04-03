× MSU police: ‘Don’t get burned’ celebrating

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University police are taking a proactive approach to getting students to celebrate together responsibly ahead of Saturday’s Final Four matchup.

After MSU beat Duke last Saturday, police were investigating a chair fire outside the Cedar Village apartment complex. They estimate 600-800 people were at the gathering, and arrested two people on charges unrelated to the fire.

This weekend, police ask everyone to not attend gatherings that block roads or sidewalks, cooperate with police, and to not start any type of fire.

Police warn that anyone with 300 feet of an open fire that isn’t trying to leave the area will face a possible misdemeanor charge.

Students who are found to have taken place in an unlawful assembly or riot is subject to suspension or expulsion from MSU.