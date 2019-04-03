Police: Two wanted for defacing grave sites of President and Betty Ford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police are asking for help in identifying the two people who defaces the grave sites of President Gerald R. Ford and First Lady Betty Ford last week.

The incident happened about 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, according to city officials. Photos show the couple at the site sitting on the wall. They also apparently came to the scene on skateboards.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3836 or 616-456-3989 or Silent Observer 616-774-2345.