Police: Two wanted for defacing grave sites of President and Betty Ford

Posted 12:58 PM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 01:00PM, April 3, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police are asking for help in identifying the two people who defaces the grave sites of President Gerald R. Ford and First Lady Betty Ford last week.

The incident happened about 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, according to city officials.  Photos show the couple at the site sitting on the wall. They also apparently came to the scene on skateboards.

Photo Gallery

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3836 or 616-456-3989 or Silent Observer 616-774-2345.

3 comments

  • steve

    I don’t care if it’s President and Mrs. Ford’s grave site or anybody else’s resting place, anybody that would deface those places is one sick, worthless individual or in this case two. They’ll find out who they are, and I hope the court will make them pay dearly.

    Reply
  • C

    If this happened a week ago, why are we just now seeing it? Who knows where the pair could be after that amount of time?

    Reply
