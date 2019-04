× Pronto Pup to open for season Friday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Pronto Pup announced it will open up for the season later this week.

The restaurant will open for the 2019 season on Friday at 11 a.m.

Pronto Pup will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through April and then 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting in May.